Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.75 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DREUF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

