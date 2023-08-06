Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of De Grey Mining in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
De Grey Mining Stock Up 4.0 %
DGMLF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. De Grey Mining has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.15.
De Grey Mining Company Profile
De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than De Grey Mining
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.