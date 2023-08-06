Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of De Grey Mining in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

De Grey Mining Stock Up 4.0 %

DGMLF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. De Grey Mining has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

