Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DALXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. CIBC lowered Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

