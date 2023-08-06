Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CYBBF. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.29.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

