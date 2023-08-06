TD Securities Cuts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPXWF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.