Scotiabank Trims Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Target Price to C$50.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.9 %

CPXWF stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Capital Power has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

