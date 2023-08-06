First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.33.
First National Financial Price Performance
Shares of FN opened at C$39.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.72 and a twelve month high of C$41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23.
First National Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.