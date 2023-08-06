BMO Capital Markets Cuts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$46.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPXWF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

