ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised ConvaTec Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ConvaTec Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.50.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

CNVVY stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

