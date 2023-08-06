Delek US (DK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DK stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
