Delek US (DK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DK stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

