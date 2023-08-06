Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.06 and a 200 day moving average of $292.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

