Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg Stock Up 0.5 %

CHGG stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

