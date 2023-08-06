Piper Sandler Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $68.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Wedbush upped their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.30.

ZG stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

