Cepton (CPTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 627.17%. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cepton Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CPTN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.09. Cepton has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

