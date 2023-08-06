Hudbay Minerals (HBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$7.52 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.56 and a 12-month high of C$8.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.57.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

