Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.3 %

ZG opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $96,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,758.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $213,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $18,130,000. Finally, EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

