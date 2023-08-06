Adeia (ADEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Adeia has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.25. Adeia had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a positive return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million.

Shares of ADEA opened at $11.54 on Friday. Adeia has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $147,767,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $32,577,000. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $26,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $18,728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $10,766,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

