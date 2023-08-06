American States Water (AWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. American States Water has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $100.50.

American States Water Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 0.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

