Model N (MODN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Price Performance

MODN opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.69. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Model N

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,090.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,336.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,090.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,837 shares of company stock worth $1,192,989. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 247,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 199,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.