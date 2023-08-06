Landmark Bancorp (LARK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LARK opened at $21.18 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,660.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $88,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

LARK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

