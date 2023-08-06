Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

