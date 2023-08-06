BMO Capital Markets Cuts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$77.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRU. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.78.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MRU opened at C$69.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$72.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.95. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$67.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Metro Dividend Announcement

About Metro

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.