BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) versus Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Head-To-Head Contrast

BeyondSpring and Stoke Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A Stoke Therapeutics -679.83% -47.86% -35.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

15.3% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BeyondSpring and Stoke Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A Stoke Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.76%. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than BeyondSpring.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BeyondSpring and Stoke Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 29.12 -$33.28 million N/A N/A Stoke Therapeutics $12.40 million 21.81 -$101.07 million ($2.47) -2.48

BeyondSpring has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stoke Therapeutics.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Stoke Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels. Its lead clinical candidate is STK-002, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy. The company is also developing STK-001, which is in phase I/II clinical trial to treat Dravet syndrome; and programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye. It had entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel RNA-based medicines for the treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

