ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

