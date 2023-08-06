Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.