Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Ayala Land Stock Performance
Shares of Ayala Land stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Ayala Land has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
Ayala Land Company Profile
