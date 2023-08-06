Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Ayala Land Stock Performance

Shares of Ayala Land stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Ayala Land has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Ayala Land Company Profile

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

