Financial Analysis: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Murphy Oil pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SM Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 25.86% 15.09% 7.63% SM Energy 41.36% 22.48% 12.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 7 0 2.64 SM Energy 1 6 4 0 2.27

This is a summary of current recommendations for Murphy Oil and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus target price of $46.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than SM Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.93 billion 1.73 $965.05 million $6.46 6.76 SM Energy $3.36 billion 1.38 $1.11 billion $8.83 4.34

SM Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.39, suggesting that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats SM Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

