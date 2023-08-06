Citigroup Lowers Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Axiata Group Berhad Price Performance

Shares of Axiata Group Berhad stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Axiata Group Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

About Axiata Group Berhad

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

