Citigroup Lowers Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Axiata Group Berhad Price Performance
Shares of Axiata Group Berhad stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Axiata Group Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.
About Axiata Group Berhad
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axiata Group Berhad
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Axiata Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiata Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.