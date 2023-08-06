Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $37.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

