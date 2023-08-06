Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

POU opened at C$32.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.09. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of C$535.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.0278311 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

