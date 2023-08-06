National Bankshares Upgrades Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Price Performance

POU stock opened at C$32.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$22.16 and a 52-week high of C$33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$535.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 28.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.0278311 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.