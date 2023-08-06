National Bank Financial Cuts Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$10.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
