Contrasting Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 46.81% 35.63% 24.14%

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

3.1% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.46 $6.50 billion N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.69 billion 2.87 $893.84 million $3.47 6.62

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Woodside Energy Group and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 0 6 0 3.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Woodside Energy Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

