Analyzing Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jumia Technologies and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Onion Global.

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -90.73% -96.88% -55.20% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.95, indicating that its share price is 495% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $221.88 million 1.89 -$238.23 million N/A N/A Onion Global $401.23 million 0.00 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

Onion Global beats Jumia Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, airtime recharge, and utility bills payment services. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

