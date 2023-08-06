Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Critical Review

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Oconee Federal Financial.

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 23.64% 10.73% 1.00% Oconee Federal Financial 20.66% 5.68% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $67.86 million 1.77 $18.07 million $0.75 7.57 Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 3.81 $4.10 million $0.73 16.78

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Oconee Federal Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, land, real estate construction, and one-to-four family mortgage loans; other consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, savings account, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Ridgefield, and Vancouver, Washington, as well as Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

