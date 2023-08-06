Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT at $83.40

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $27,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

