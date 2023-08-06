Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Increased by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.90.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.06 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -22.76%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

