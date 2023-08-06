Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Increased by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.
Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.0 %
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.06 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -22.76%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
