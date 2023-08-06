Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

