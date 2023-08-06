Financial Analysis: CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 39.47% 6.16% 3.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.

Dividends

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.18 8.39 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 5.23 $29.72 million $1.28 13.15

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.2 billion as at 31 January 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust. CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore, two properties in Frankfurt, Germany, and three properties in Sydney, Australia with a total property value of S$24.2 billion based on valuations of its proportionate interests in the portfolio as at 31 December 2022. CICT is managed by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, a leading global real estate investment manager with a strong Asia foothold.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

