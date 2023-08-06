Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOU. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.40.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$69.08 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.61.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 60.33%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.2501931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

