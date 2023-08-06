Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shopify Trading Down 1.7 %

SHOP opened at C$77.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$33.00 and a 12 month high of C$93.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.20.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

