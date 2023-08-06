TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$158.40.

Shares of TFII opened at C$175.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$151.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.34. TFI International has a one year low of C$117.42 and a one year high of C$178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

