TD Securities Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.40.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TOU opened at C$69.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.61. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.2501931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

