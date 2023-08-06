Citigroup Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$150.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by Citigroup from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$175.86.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.5 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$176.07 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$136.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$185.12. The stock has a market cap of C$79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$173.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$169.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 85.49%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

