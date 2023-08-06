Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Laurentian dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$4.82.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.