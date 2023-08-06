Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CORT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

