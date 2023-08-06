Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COF. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

NYSE:COF opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

