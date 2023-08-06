Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reduced by Analyst

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

