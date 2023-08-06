Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $18.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NYSE CAT opened at $276.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,701 shares of company stock worth $9,246,232 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

