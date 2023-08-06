Brokers Offer Predictions for Camtek Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camtek in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Camtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAMT. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 24.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 151,741 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

